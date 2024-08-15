GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Provide positive pilgrimage experience to devotees, says TTD Additional EO

Published - August 15, 2024 06:22 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary on Thursday emphasised the importance of providing a positive pilgrimage experience to devotees visiting Tirumala from across the globe.

After hoisting the National flag at his office, the Additional EO urged the employees to follow the righteous principles of selfless service, sacrifice, and truth as scripted in the Hindu scriptures and sacred texts during his Independence Day speech. He also asked them to rededicate themselves in the service of the multitude of pilgrims thronging the hill temple for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

He highlighted the various services offered by TTD to the pilgrim fraternity, which includes hassle-free darshan to over 85,000 devotees a day and providing high-quality annaprasadams, besides maintaining good hygiene in the temple town. 

Vowing to further enhance the services in the coming years, he urged the employees to work as a team and transform the institution as a role model to other religious organisations. Heads of various departments were also present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.