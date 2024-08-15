Provide positive pilgrimage experience to devotees, says TTD Additional EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary on Thursday emphasised the importance of providing a positive pilgrimage experience to devotees visiting Tirumala from across the globe.

After hoisting the National flag at his office, the Additional EO urged the employees to follow the righteous principles of selfless service, sacrifice, and truth as scripted in the Hindu scriptures and sacred texts during his Independence Day speech. He also asked them to rededicate themselves in the service of the multitude of pilgrims thronging the hill temple for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

He highlighted the various services offered by TTD to the pilgrim fraternity, which includes hassle-free darshan to over 85,000 devotees a day and providing high-quality annaprasadams, besides maintaining good hygiene in the temple town.

Vowing to further enhance the services in the coming years, he urged the employees to work as a team and transform the institution as a role model to other religious organisations. Heads of various departments were also present.