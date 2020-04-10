Andhra Pradesh

Provide personal protection equipment to sanitary workers, Kanna requests CM

‘Without protection, they may become victims’

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide personal protection equipment (PPE) to all the sanitary workers who are combating the COVID-19.

In a letter to the CM on Friday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said devoid of protection, the sanitary workers could be carriers of the coronavirus and might become victims themselves. The CM should, therefore, pay urgent attention to their safety, he said.

