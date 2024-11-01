ADVERTISEMENT

Provide permanent solution to curb migration from Srikakulam district, BJP leader urges Naidu

Published - November 01, 2024 08:51 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

At a meeting with the Chief Minister, Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao says that nearly 3.5 lakh people had left the district in the last ten years and suggests setting up of industrial corridors in every Assembly constituency

The Hindu Bureau

BJP and JSP leaders submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on Friday urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to provide a permanent solution for migration of labourers, farmers and youth out of the district.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao met Mr. Naidu in Ichchapuram and apprised him of the fact that nearly 3.5 lakh people had left the district in the last ten years, while suggesting that setting up of industrial corridors in every Assembly constituency would curb the migration issue.

Speaking to the media later, he said that Mr. Naidu had responded positively to the request. “Closure of mining industries, jute factories, agro-based industries has denied livelihood opportunities for people of the district. The youth’s future is bleak due to the lack of economic activity locally. Fortunately, the Chief Minister has assured to set up an industrial corridor, which will hopefully be implemented soon,” he said.

Kidney research centre

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party (JSP) district president Pisini Chandramohan also met the Chief Minister and requested him to take steps for the effective functioning of the kidney research centre in Palasa since JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been advocating for the treatment for Uddanam kidney patients in their vicinity.

