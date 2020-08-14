Provide nutritious food to students of tribal welfare hostels: forum

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 August 2020 23:26 IST

‘They have been suffering from malnutrition in view of the pandemic’

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has sought provision of nutritious food to students of tribal welfare hostels as the they have been suffering from malnutrition due to lack of food in view of the pandemic situation.

In a letter to the Tribal Welfare Minister on Thursday, FDNA general secretary Aja Sarma said that the hostels were closed during the lockdown and the schools, which were supposed to have been opened in June, remain closed. The students of welfare hostels were not getting proper nutrition as the hostels, which provide food and eggs three times a day are closed, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

There are 1,37595 students in 2,362 schools in the State. They include: 25,367 students in 120 Gurukul schools and 14,320 students in 54 junior colleges. The maximum number of tribal welfare hostels are in north Andhra and none of the students are getting nutritious food, he said.

The government was advising people to consume nutritious food to boost their immunity and save themselves from COVID-19 pandemic. But, these students were not even having enough food to eat, Mr. Aja Sarma said.

Seasonal diseases

He said that there was a danger of the outbreak of seasonal diseases like malaria and diarrhoea due to the rains in the Agency areas. Anaemia was rampant among tribal girls. He appealed to the government to supply the hostel ration to the students at their homes.

Referring to proposal of the government to introduce online education, he said that a vast majority of the tribal hamlets do not have TV and cellphones and some villages do not even have power. The move may deprive the tribal children of education, he added.