Provide immediate succour to cyclone-hit farmers, Naidu tells government

December 15, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababau Naidu on Thursday demanded disbursement of immediate financial assistance to farmers who incurred crop loss due to Cyclone Mandous.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, Mr. Naidu said Cyclone Mandous had affected crops in lakhs of acres, leaving farmers high and dry. He said farmers in at least eight districts - Anantapur, Kadapa, Annamayya, Nellore, Ongole, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari, were hit by the cyclone and incurred crop loss.

He said farmers were deprived of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and to add to their woes, the government had imposed restrictions on purchase of the farm produce.

The farmers were not paid for the produce sold last year, while traders denied MSP to them, now citing more moisture in the grains.

“The government is procuring lesser quantity of the yield than the expected yield of 90 lakh tonnes, resulting in losses to the farmers,” he said.

Besides the heavy rain, shortage of gunnysacks was adding to the farmers’ woes, he said and demanded immediate steps to address the problem.

In Nellore and Prakasam districts, he said tobacco farmers were at the receiving end of the inclement weather, suffering losses to the tune of ₹15,000 crore. “But the government did not make any effort to address their grievances,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

The TDP chief expressed “serious concern over the crisis that has hit the agriculture sector.”

Pointing out that the State was in the third position in farmers’ suicide and crop holiday was declared for agriculturists, he said things were turning from bad to worse for the food-producers.

Mr. Naidu demanded that the government procure the farmers’ produce and make immediate payments to them. He also insisted on payment of a compensation of ₹20,000 per acre for paddy and ₹50,000 per acre for commercial crops, and direct payment of compensation to tenant farmers.