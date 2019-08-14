Provide full-scale security to Naidu: High Court

The High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to restore the security with 97 personnel to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and ordered that the National Security Guards (NSG) and State police (Internal Security Wing) should resolve any difference of opinion on ‘closed protection’ within three months.

97 personnel

Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao said the State government could appoint a Chief Security Officer (CSO) for the VVIP and it should provide a jammer facility in the former CM’s convoy of vehicles.

As per the High Court judgment, the State government has to provide 97 security personnel, including a DSP as the CSO, a reserve inspector as a camp commandant, jammer operators, trained drivers and two head constables/constables as pilots.

Mr. Naidu had filed a petition in the HC on July 1 objecting to the alleged reduction in the security provided to him and to his family members and withdrawal of escort and pilot vehicles.

He had cited multiple threats to his life, including the one from the Maoists, for seeking tight security arrangements.

Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam had told the court that the State provided 97 security personnel to Mr. Naidu against the prescribed 58 and a round-the-clock static and mobile security cover was given to him.

This was contradicted by the petitioner’s counsel Subba Rao, who apprehended a threat to Mr. Naidu from Maoists and also red sanders smugglers.