Provide data of beds availablein hospitals online: Governor

VIJAYAWADA

21 July 2020 23:24 IST

Harichandan talks to officials on COVID-19

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has directed the officers to provide the data of beds available in COVID Hospitals online. He praised the doctors, para-medical staff, sanitation workers and other frontline staff who have been discharging their duties efficiently during this time of pandemic.

At a review meeting with Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy and other officials through video conference from Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr. Harichandan expressed concern over rise in the number of COVID cases, after lifting the lockdown.

The Governor enquired the officials about the steps being taken in the districts where the situation was alarming and appreciated the officers for conducting more COVID tests by arranging mobile vans.

Ms. Sawhney said the reason for spurt in cases was due to movement of people from the neighbouring States, and the cases are expected to come down by July- end.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy explained that the State government has put in place the process of testing, tracking, isolation and treatment on a large scale. Public can call over 104 and ask for tests and seek admission of COVID positive patients.

Testing

“The Government is procuring 3.25 lakh rapid antigen test kits, which can give results within 15 to 20 minutes, and testing will be increased to 35,000 to 40,000 per day, and about 2,700 doctors and para-medical staff have been appointed under COVID-19 recruitment drive,.” Mr. Jawahar Reddy said.

Secretary to Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena, Commissioner (Health and Family Welfare) K. Bhaskar and other officials were present.