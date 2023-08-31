ADVERTISEMENT

Provide best opportunities to students, School Education Commissioner tells officials

August 31, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A nodal officer should be appointed in each district to promote Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme in schools, says S. Suresh Kumar

P Sujatha Varma
School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar addressing a workshop at the APSCERT office in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Commissioner (School Education) S. Suresh Kumar on August 31 (Thursday) said that concerted efforts should be made to provide the best opportunities available across the world to the students in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a workshop on ‘Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme’ (EMDP) organised at the office of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSCERT) for ninth-class students, Mr. Suresh Kumar asked the District Science Officers to focus on developing communication skills, critical thinking and ability to find innovative solutions to problems by inculcating creativity among students.

He said students with outstanding qualities should be identified, given leadership roles and trained to work towards securing a sustainable future. He said a nodal officer should be appointed in each district to promote the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme in schools.

APSCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy said the EMDP was launched in schools in 2021 and that the students, under this initiative, had showcased their projects at national-level events.

State Nodal Officer T. Padmavathi, State Programme Manager Satish Dulla, programme lead Jayavardhan, Science Officers of all districts participated in the workshop.

