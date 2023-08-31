HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Provide best opportunities to students, School Education Commissioner tells officials

A nodal officer should be appointed in each district to promote Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme in schools, says S. Suresh Kumar

August 31, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar addressing a workshop at the APSCERT office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar addressing a workshop at the APSCERT office in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Commissioner (School Education) S. Suresh Kumar on August 31 (Thursday) said that concerted efforts should be made to provide the best opportunities available across the world to the students in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a workshop on ‘Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme’ (EMDP) organised at the office of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSCERT) for ninth-class students, Mr. Suresh Kumar asked the District Science Officers to focus on developing communication skills, critical thinking and ability to find innovative solutions to problems by inculcating creativity among students.

He said students with outstanding qualities should be identified, given leadership roles and trained to work towards securing a sustainable future. He said a nodal officer should be appointed in each district to promote the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme in schools.

APSCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy said the EMDP was launched in schools in 2021 and that the students, under this initiative, had showcased their projects at national-level events.

State Nodal Officer T. Padmavathi, State Programme Manager Satish Dulla, programme lead Jayavardhan, Science Officers of all districts participated in the workshop.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / education

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.