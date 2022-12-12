Provide ₹2,000 per family whose houses were damaged in Cyclone Mandous, Andhra Pradesh CM tells Collectors

December 12, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the District Collectors to ensure that the people who suffered property losses during the Cyclone Mandous should be provided with compensation at the earliest and that the enumeration of crop losses be done on a war-footing.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting with the Collector held in virtual mode at his camp office and took stock of the impact of Cyclone Mandous and the heavy rains that battered many districts.

“The family whose houses have been damaged in rain and flood should be given a financial assistance of ₹2,000. The people who lost their cattle should be provided with a compensation of ₹30,000 per animal while those who lost sheep or goats should get a help of ₹6,000 per animal. Essential commodities should be provided to people affected by flood and rain,” said the Chief Minister, adding that the relief material should be distributed quickly.

Referring to impact of cyclone on crops, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that officials should ensure that all types of paddy including the discoloured and wet produce should be purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). “If the farmers want to sell their produce outside, the officials must ensure that those are sold at the MSP,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the Collectors to launch measures for paddy procurement in the districts that bore the brunt of the rain triggered by the cyclone, adding that seeds should be provided to farmers on 80% subsidy.

Responding to the death of a person in wall collapse, the Chief Minister said that all assistance should be provided to the victim’s family within a week.

The Chief Minister asked the Collectors of Baptala, Krishna, and Konaseema to focus on paddy procurement while the Collectors of Nellore, Prakasam, and Tirupati were told to speed up of enumeration of loos of pulse crops.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Urban Development) Y. Sri Lakshmi, Special Chief Secretary (Land Administration) G. Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Sasi Bhushan Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Y. Madusudan Reddy, Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar, Secretary (Transport) P.S. Pradyumna, Agriculture Commissioner C. Harikiran, Disaster Management Director B.R. Ambedkar and other were present in the meeting.