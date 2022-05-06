Prove your contribution to BC welfare, Minister dares Naidu

TDP chief betrayed BCs during 2014 polls, alleges Venu Gopala Krishna

B.C. Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday dared TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to prove his contribution towards the welfare of the backward classes.

Responding to Mr. Naidu’s appeal to the public to defeat Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next elections during his campaign in the Kakinada parliamentary segment, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna alleged that the TDP chief had betrayed BCs during the 2014 elections.

“In 2014, Mr. Naidu had denied seats to the Backward Class (BC-Setti Balija) aspirants to contest in East Godavari district. In contrast, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has inducted a Setti Balija candidate into his Cabinet,” he told the media here on Friday.

“The Backward Classes show gratitude to those who encourage their political and social uplift. Any such gesture of gratitude should not be criticised,” he added.

“The TDP had no substantial reason to appeal to the public to defeat Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who had implemented a record number of welfare schemes and measures, including sanction of 32 lakh house sites,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.