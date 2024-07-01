ADVERTISEMENT

Proud to be their family, say kin of soldiers who got swept away by river in Ladakh

Updated - July 01, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Army personnel, general public lay wreaths and pay tearful tribute to the brave soldiers at Vijayawada Airport

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Army personnel paying tribute to the jawans who died at Ladakh on June 29, at the Vijayawada International Airport on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

S. Sivaiah, brother of slain Indian Army jawan Sadaraboina Nagaraju, paying tribute to his brother at Vijayawada International Airport on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

“My cousin, Subhan Khan, has been serving in the Indian Army for the last 15 years. More than half a dozen members from our family have been in the Army,” said Shaik Kareemullah, Subhan’s cousin and a retired army personnel.

Havaldar Subhan was working in the 6225 workshop.  He, along with four other army personnel, were swept away while crossing a river in an army tank in Ladakh early Saturday.

“We are proud to be his family members,” Mr. Kareemullah said.

Subhan is survived by his wife Sharmila Begum and three children. A native of Islampur village, Guntur district, Subhan was scheduled to come to his native in Andhra Pradesh.

“My nephew, Subhan Khan, had applied for leave from July 8, and the family members eagerly awaited his arrival. But, unfortunately, the accident occurred,” said the jawan’s uncle, Naik Subedar Nurul Islam, who works at Meerut.

Army jawan Sadaraboina Sivaiah, brother of jawan S. Nagaraju, who died in the accident, wept inconsolably when he received the body at the Vijayawada Airport on Monday. Mr. Sivaiah is working in Punjab.

“My brother worked as a tanker mechanic in the 52 Armoured Regiment at Ladakh. He is survived by his wife Manga Devi and daughter Ashrita (one-year-old),” Mr. Sivaiah said.

“Nagaraju was scheduled to attend the first birthday of Ashrita, at Chevendra village in Krishna district, a week ago. He assured his family members that he would attend the event, but due to emergency duties he cancelled his tour,” said Sivaiah.

Lt. Col. Surendran Neriyal, 17th Andhra NCC Battalion, wing commander A.S. Rathi of 8th NCC Unit and other officers helped to shift the bodies.

Army officials arranged separate vehicles for shifting the bodies to Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam districts. Officers and the general public placed wreaths and paid tearful adieu to the martyrs.

