HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Proud that many Andhra Pradesh players won medals in Asian Games, says Minister Roja

Minister announces government job for Saketh; land to be allocated to establish tennis academy in Visakhapatnam, she says

October 08, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Minister R.K. Roja felicitating Saketh Myneni at a programme organised by A.P. Lawn Tennis Association, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Minister R.K. Roja felicitating Saketh Myneni at a programme organised by A.P. Lawn Tennis Association, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Sports Minister R.K. Roja has asked the students to focus on sports and games and fly the Indian flag high on the global stage. Sports will also help to maintain physical fitness, she has said.

Ms. Roja felicitated tennis player Saketh Myneni, who won a medal at the Asian Games - 2023, at the programme organised by the A.P. Lawn Tennis Association in Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, Moghalrajpuram, here on Sunday. Mr. Saketh’s wife Ms. Srilakshmi Saketh, was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister praised the tennis player for winning 76 medals, including three at the Asian Games. She commended his family members for supporting him in his endeavours.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to encouraging sportspersons in the State. Mr. Saketh would be offered a government job, and the process is on. As requested by the player, land would be allotted to him for establishing a tennis academy in Visakhapatnam,” Ms. Roja said.

“As the Sports Minister, I am proud to say that many sportspersons from Andhra Pradesh have won medals in the Asian Games - 2023,  held in Hangzhou, China. The government will give more encouragement for sportspersons in the State,” she said.

Ms. Roja asked the students who participated in the felicitation programme to excel in sports.

“By playing sports, you can give back to the nation and also land a good job,” the Minister said, adding that the State government would launch ‘Aadudam Andhra’ in all districts in the State soon. 

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, former Narsapuram MP Gokaraju Gangaraju, YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash and others participated.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / ministers (government) / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.