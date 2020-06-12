Protocol given the go-by in Vizianagaram district

Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari explaining to a citizen the need to adhere to COVID-19 protocol, in Vizianagaram.

VIZIANAGARAM

12 June 2020 23:37 IST

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is being done only by a few

Few people are adhering to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks in public and maintaining social distancing, in Vizianagaram district.

The district, which was in the green till a month ago and is now an orange zone, has registered 26 positive cases till now. Most of those who registered positive are migrant labourers who have returned come from Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and other places. Despite quarantine norms, some of them are learnt to be moving freely in public places.

Advertising

Advertising

“Large crowds can be seen at PW Market, GT Road and other places. The situation is also alarming at liquor shops, where social distancing norms are being flouted. Special police teams are trying in vain to regulate the crowds at liquor shops but in vain. There is a semblance of order at the liquor shops till the time police personnel are present, but once they move on to another liquor shop, it is again a picture of chaos,” said a resident.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari, who observed the violations of COVID-19 protocol in the city, directed all Circle Inspectors and station house officers to book cases and impose fines on those violating the guidelines.

“The situation will go out of hand if people continue to ignore social distancing norms. Over 25,000 migrant labourers have reached the district from across the country.

More people will come very soon with further relaxations from June 8. All individuals have to be extremely careful as their own family members will be the victims if they are affected by coronavirus,” Ms. Raja Kumari told The Hindu.

“We will not hesitate to close liquor shops if norms like social distancing and wearing of mask are ignored. The same is applicable to hotels and commercial complexes which are expected to function from June 8,” she said.

Some shops, however, are strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. They are refusing to allow customers to enter their premises without wearing masks. Sri Balaji Textile Market president Praveen Kumar Anchalia said that thermal scanning was being done for all customers to ensure safety of others, including people working in the market.

However, social distancing is not being followed at PW market due to narrow roads and movement of personal vehicles and auto-rickshaws.