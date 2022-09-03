Protocol darshan to be allowed only twice a day at Srisailam temple

The protocol darshan or taking up seva at the Srisailam Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, with special recommendation letters will now be allowed only twice a day from 5.30 a.m. to 6.15 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. beginning September 5, without making any changes in the ‘Sarvadarshan’ timings or rules, the Srisailam Executive S. Lavanna said in a release on Friday.

All those wishing to avail of special darshan with recommendation letters need to submit their Aadhaar Cards and non-residents Passport copies for identification from Monday. The kumkumarchana, abhishekam or break darshan would be allowed only during those two spells for those seeking entry through special privilege letters. The recommendations through SMS, and WhatsApp will be discontinued.

Mahamangalaharathi from the Sanctum Sanctorum will now be allowed only for those buying tickets for Udayastamana Seva and Pradoshakala Seva (six tickets each) without any hindrance to the witnessing of the ritual by the general devotees from the normal queue line as existing.

This decision was taken based on the advice of the Dharmik Mandal and Vaidika committee, he added. The ‘Sparsha Darshan’ will continue to be allowed from 7 a.m. to 8.15 a.m.; 12.30 p.m. to 1.15 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The free ‘sparsha darshan’ for the ordinary devotees would be allowed from Tuesday to Friday every day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and they need to report at the queue line by 1.30 p.m. on those days.