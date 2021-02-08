Protests to be intensified

08 February 2021 23:52 IST

Over 10,000 staff join State-wide movement

Nearly 10,500 womenfolk engaged in the implementation of the Anganwadi system in East Godavari district are gearing up for a battle against the State government for excluding them from the benefits of various government welfare schemes. They have joined a State-wide movement to claim the benefits.

Nearly 5,000 of them are Anganwadi workers / teachers, 5,000 helpers and about 500 are designated as mini workers, who teach and run the centres.

In a district that has a huge tribal population governed under the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies at Rampachodavaram and Chintoor, the Anganwadi system plays a key role in addressing malnutrition among children by providing them food on time and nutritonal care.

According to the district Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Association former president M. Veera Lakshmi, the Anganwadi staff are being treated as ‘government employees’ which has made them ineligible to claim the benefits of the government schemes like Amma Vodi, old age pension and house sites. Opposing the criterion, she says that the benefits of the welfare schemes should be offered to Anganwadi staff also.

During a recent protest in front of the Collectorate, the Anganwadi staff raised the issue of old age pension claiming that some senior citizens had been denied the pension citing that their family member was employed in the Anganwadi system. They are chalking out a plan to intensify their protest in the district soon.