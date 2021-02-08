Protests to be intensified

Nearly 10,500 womenfolk engaged in the implementation of the Anganwadi system in East Godavari district are gearing up for a battle against the State government for excluding them from the benefits of various government welfare schemes. They have joined a State-wide movement to claim the benefits.
Nearly 5,000 of them are Anganwadi workers / teachers, 5,000 helpers and about 500 are designated as mini workers, who teach and run the centres.
In a district that has a huge tribal population governed under the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies at Rampachodavaram and Chintoor, the Anganwadi system plays a key role in addressing malnutrition among children by providing them food on time and nutritonal care.
According to the district Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Association former president M. Veera Lakshmi, the Anganwadi staff are being treated as ‘government employees’ which has made them ineligible to claim the benefits of the government schemes like Amma Vodi, old age pension and house sites. Opposing the criterion, she says that the benefits of the welfare schemes should be offered to Anganwadi staff also.
During a recent protest in front of the Collectorate, the Anganwadi staff raised the issue of old age pension claiming that some senior citizens had been denied the pension citing that their family member was employed in the Anganwadi system. They are chalking out a plan to intensify their protest in the district soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath