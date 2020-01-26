Protests staged against CAA, NRC, NPR

Peaceful protests rocked the district on Sunday, as numerous Constitution readings were held, asserting the secular nature of the Constitution. The protesters came under the banner Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika (Secular Constitution Protection Forum) and condemned Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

In Kurnool city, protesters gathered at the Ambedkar Statue in Old Town. CPI(M) district secretary K. Prabhakar read out the preamble of the Constitution. Addressing the gathering, he called upon people to save the country from ‘communal forces.’

In Adoni town, a protest was held for about an hour and a half at the Ambedkar Statue. Here too, the protesters read out the preamble of the Constitution and criticised CAA-NRC-NPR.

The protesters argued that the CAA is unconstitutional as it violated the Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution. Talking about NRC, a protester said, “Not just Muslims, but Hindus have also opposed NRC in Assam.”

The protesters also criticised the alleged attacks on Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University.

CPI, CPI(M), Human Rights Forum, MIM, AIDWA, Awaz Committee, SC-ST-BC-Minority welfare organisations have all taken part in the protests.

The Andhra Pradesh SC-ST Lawyers Forum also held a Constitution reading in Kurnool city at the Ambedkar statue in Old Town. The protest took place with the slogan ‘Save Constitution – Save Nation’.

The forum’s president Y. Jaya Raju alleged that BJP is engaging in divisive politics. “The government is trying to turn the country into a ‘Manuvadi’ nation. We must put aside our differences and save the country,” said Mr. Jaya Raju.