Andhra Pradesh

Protests in Tirupati, Kadapa against ‘anti-labour’ policies

Unions demand Centre to bail out workers rendered jobless

A slew of protests by various trade unions and political organisations against the Central Government’s ‘anti-labour’ policies rocked the city of Tirupati on Friday.

Members of the National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) and All India Postal Employees Union Group ‘C’ staged a demonstration at the Tirupati Head Post Office for two hours, flaying the Centre for “breaking the back of the workers” and also for opening up core and strategic sectors like defence production, space research, power, civil aviation, coal and minerals to private players.

Claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic gave the Centre an opportunity to cover up its financial mismanagement, the protesters said that the Centre was trying to unilaterally impose reforms on the nation. The union’s Tirupati division president B. Chandrasekhar and secretaries B. Venkatramaiah and B. Munaswamy Naik led the protest.

“The department should distribute masks and sanitisers to the postal field staff in view of the risks involved,” State circle secretary B. Sridhar Babu said. Such measures would result in loss of jobs in every sector, they said.

Leaders of AITUC, CITU and IFTU, led by AITUC State general secretary G. Obulesu and CITU district secretary Kandharapu Murali, staged a joint demonstration at Gandhi Circle. He called the ₹20 lakh crore package ‘a jugglery of numbers’ and demanded that ₹10,000 be deposited into the account of every worker rendered jobless.

‘Need a rethink on strategy’

In Kadapa, members of the Insurance Corporation Employees Union (ICEU) staged a demonstration by following social distancing norms at the LIC Divisional Headquarters on Friday.

“Though wonders can be created with ₹20 lakh crore, the ‘feel good factor’ is hardly evident in the society, which is why the Centre should go for a rethink on its strategies and policies,” said LIC Employees Union Divisional General Secretary A. Raghunatha Reddy.

Observing that even top industrialists had expressed reservations against the Centre’s ‘anti-labour’ policies, he said companies like LIC should be given the discretion and freedom to frame its own labour policies, thus protecting its autonomy.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:40:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/protests-in-tirupati-kadapa-against-anti-labour-policies/article31654065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY