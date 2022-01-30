Protests in Madanapalle, Rajampeta for district headquarter status

Activists stage rasta roko at arterial junctions towards Tirupati, Bengaluru and Anantapur

Protests erupted in Chittoor district as the activists of Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samiti on Saturday staged rastharokos at the arterial junctions towards Tirupati, Bengaluru and Anantapur opposing declaration of Rayachoti as the headquarters for Annamayya district in the gazette notification.

The activists, led by the forum president P.T.M. Siva Prasad and conveners Srichandu and Muttarasi Harikrishna, went round the town raising slogans in support of their demand to declare Madanapalle as the district headquarters.

The police had a tough time controlling the congregations on the highways. The organisers said that the protest, in favour of Madanapalle as the district headquarters, had entered the 600th day on Saturday. A plan of action was chalked out to organise dharnas in front of the Madanapalle municipal office on Monday to press their demand to make a resolution to adopt Madanapalle as the district headquarters and send the same to the State government for approval.

‘Stir will continue’

Meanwhile, public groups on Saturday staged protests at several arterial junctions in Rajampeta mandal headquarters in Kadapa district. The protesters said that though the parliamentary constituency is named after Rajampeta, the newly-proposed Annamayya district had Rayachoti as the district headquarters. They said that their agitation would continue till Rajampeta is made the district headquarters.