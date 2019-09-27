Protests in Kurnool over TDP leader’s arrest

The police arrested Telugu Desam Party leader from Kodumur D. Vishnuvardhan Reddy near his residence on Thursday. The arrest sparked protests at the Kurnool Taluk police station on the outskirts of the city with TDP workers alleging that the YSR Congress Party had wrongfully “arrested” Mr. Reddy.

According to the police, Mr. Reddy was arrested for “driving out” some Scheduled Caste families in Edururu village of Kurnool mandal in 2013. Kurnool Taluk Circle Inspector G. Obulesu said the police registered a case under the SC, ST Atrocities Act in July 2019 after the victims filed a complaint. “After investigating the matter, Mr. Reddy was arrested,” he said. Former Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, former Health Minister N.Md. Farooq, former MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, MLC B.T Naidu, district TDP president Somisetty Venkateswarlu, along with a few other leaders visited the Kurnool district jail on Wednesday to meet Mr. Reddy.

TDP charge

Addressing reporters near the jail, the TDP leaders alleged that the arrest was politically motivated and accused the YSRCP government of vendetta.

Mr. Naidu said the process of arresting Mr. Reddy was shocking. “The police arrested him as if they were arresting Veerappan,” he said. Mr. Reddy was not even allowed to enter his house, and was shifted to the jail discreetly, he alleged. Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Naidu said: “The arrest is an example of what would happen if a factionist becomes Chief Minister.”

Ms. Priya claimed that numerous false cases had been foisted on TDP activists ever since YSRCP came to power.