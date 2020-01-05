Protests in Amaravati enter 18th day

The agitation by land owners in Thullur and other villages entered the 18th day on Saturday and is getting intensified with each passing day. Local people alleged that the police barged into some houses at Velagapudi on Friday night and picked up a man, Kancharla Jagan Mohan, from his residence.
The police, however, denied the charges.
The protesters continued to force banks to down their shutters and block roads in spite of warnings from police.
“We plead with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to reconsider the decision to relocate the Capital. We have given our precious lands to the then government,” said Y. Lakshmi.
Former MLA from Prakasam M. Ugra Narasimha Reddy also extended his support to the farmers.
