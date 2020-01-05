Andhra Pradesh

Protests in Amaravati enter 18th day

Women staging protest against the proposed three capitals, at Mandadam village, near Secretariat, on Saturday.

Women staging protest against the proposed three capitals, at Mandadam village, near Secretariat, on Saturday.  

more-in

Residents allege police entered houses in Velagapudi at night, picked up a man

The agitation by land owners in Thullur and other villages entered the 18th day on Saturday and is getting intensified with each passing day. Local people alleged that the police barged into some houses at Velagapudi on Friday night and picked up a man, Kancharla Jagan Mohan, from his residence.

The police, however, denied the charges.

The protesters continued to force banks to down their shutters and block roads in spite of warnings from police.

“We plead with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to reconsider the decision to relocate the Capital. We have given our precious lands to the then government,” said Y. Lakshmi.

Former MLA from Prakasam M. Ugra Narasimha Reddy also extended his support to the farmers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2020 12:45:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/protests-in-amaravati-enter-18th-day/article30481698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY