Protests erupt over razing of Three Lamps Tower

The unexpected demolition of the Three Lamps Tower located near Sri Pyditalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram sparked widespread agitations in the Fort City on Saturday.

The structure, believed to be built in the early 1860s, was an iconic symbol of the city and had become a major junction in the city in recent years. Municipal authorities reportedly demolished the structure as part of an exercise to widen the city roads.

However, the demolition did not go down well with locals, who protested the move stating that there is no way the structure could have been considered a traffic bottleneck.

Activists of the Telugu Desam Party, Communist Party of India, Aam Aadmi Party, Lok Satta and various organisations strongly condemned the demolition drive, claiming that the move left thousands of people living in Vizianagaram deeply pained.

“We are supposed to protect heritage structures like the Three Lamps Tower, Clock Tower and Music College which depict the great history of Vizianagaram. But the YSRCP Government is trying to remove all these structures. All heritage lovers should unite to preserve the city’s history,” said former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, while addressing a press meet on Saturday morning.

Mr. Ashok’s daughter and TDP leader Aditi Gajapathi Raju and party leaders organised a protest at the structure. CPI leader Bugata Ashok, Lok Satta Party State executive president Bhisetti Babji and Aam Aadmi Party district convener K. Dayanand organised protests separately while demanding an inquiry into the demolition.

Heritage lover and Vizianagaram resident J. Adinarayana urged all cultural organisations to hold a joint meeting to chalk out an ‘action plan’ and urged the Archaeology Department to take action against the officials who had ordered its demolition without consulting anyone.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal has reportedly directed municipal authorities to submit a report over the demolition of the structure.