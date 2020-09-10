Protests erupt over Antarvedi temple fire

The opposition parties have accused the State government of dealing the burning of chariot at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi with an indifferent attitude.
Leaders of the BJP and Jana Sena Party staged joint demonstrations at various places in the city on Thursday.
BJP State secretary G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas and Yuva Morcha State president Ramesh Naidu alleged that the State government was ‘playing with the sentiments of the Hindus’ in the State.
Judicial probe sought
“There has been a rise in the attacks on religious institutions in the State during the YSRCP regime. The Endowments Minister is saying the fire at Antravedi temple is a handiwork of a mentally challenged person. We don’t have confidence on this government. Only a probe by a High Court judge into the incident will reveal the truth,” said Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy.
During another protest, BJP leader Saikam Jayachandra Reddy and Jana Sena Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal accused the State government of deliberately targeting the Hindu places of worship.
“Even as almost a week has passed after the incident, the government is yet to nab the culprits. Given the delay, we suspect that the government is not showing the due seriousness about the incident,” they said.
Fixing responsibility
Meanwhile, TDP leader M. Sugunamma demanded that the government take the moral responsibility for the incident.
“We smell a conspiracy behind the temple fire incident. The State government is trying to make a mentally-challenged person a scapegoat in this entire episode,” she said.
