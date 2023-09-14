ADVERTISEMENT

Protests against Naidu’s arrest continue in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla districts

September 14, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The TDP and Jana Sena Party cadres continued their protests in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts on Thursday against the arrest of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu. They staged relay hunger strikes apart from organising a signature campaign expressing solidarity with the TDP chief.

The TDP Palnadu district unit president G.V. Anjanaylu, at a press conference, alleged that Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu of the YSRCP illegally occupied about 175 acres of land at Brahmanapalli in Vinukonda mandal. He demanded that the State government constitute an all-party committee to probe the matter. 

