Protests against move on capital continue

Protests against the move to shift the Executive capital from Amaravati continued in the villages of Thullur mandal on Wednesday. Locals continued to gather in village centres voicing their opinion against the proposal, a day after people blocked the National Highway No 16 between Guntur and Vijayawada. Meanwhile, the villagers mourned the death of a farmer, Adepalli Krupanidhi, from Krishnayapalem.

Telugu Desam national general secretary Nara Lokesh consoled the family members and even carried the body up to some distance. Mr. Lokesh earlier visited the district jail in Guntur and interacted with those arrested in the case of assault against media persons.

‘A gift to seer’

The TDP leaders upped the ante against Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the decision to shift the Capital to Visakhapatnam was taken to placate Swami Swaroopanandendra, based in Visakhapatnam. He alleged that the decision to shift the capital was a ‘Guru dakshina’ to the seer.

TDP leader G.V. Anjaneyulu said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy belied the hopes of five crore people in the State.

Meanwhile, the Guntur police moved in swiftly to arrest the accused in the attack against Chief Whip and Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy at Chinakakani on Tuesday. The police reportedly took 10 persons in custody and were questioning them.

Vineet Brijlal, Inspector-General of Police, Guntur, said the police would act tough against anyone taking the law into their hands and asked people to observe restraint.