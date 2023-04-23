Protests across Rayalaseema against Upper Bhadra project

April 23, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - KURNOOL

The pro-Rayalaseema development organisations have resolved to hold protests from Monday opposing the construction of the Upper Bhadra Project in Karnataka. The protests would be taken up at places that lack development across Rayalaseema region.

The Rayalaseema Steering Committee headed by Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy has proposed a public meeting at the STBC College Grounds in Kurnool to oppose the construction in Karnataka. Leaders of TDP, YSRCP and former Congress leaders would attend it.

Meanwhile, the Rayalaseema Community Coordination Forum held an online meeting with intellectuals and those working on the ground for the water and development rights of the Rayalaseema region and decided to take up extensive programmes at the field level from Tuesday (April 25) to mark the seventh anniversary of Siddeswaram Alugu Praja Foundation on May 31 at Siddeswaram. Forum convenor Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy explained several issues that need urgent attention.

Seven years ago, this congregation of people at Siddeswaram had put pressure on the Government to build a barrage. The Central Government’s proposal to build a wire-stayed bridge is being opposed by all pro-Rayalaseema groups, and a bridge-cum-barrage is being demanded so that 70 tmcft of Krishna water can be utilised by this region and siltation problem in Srisailam Dam can be reduced.

The meeting noted that if the Upper Bhadra project were built upstream of Tungabhadra Dam, Rayalaseema would become a desert. It recalled that though the Union Government announced that the Telugu Ganga, Galeru Nagari, Handriniva, Veligonda projects and the Muchumarri, Guru Raghavendra and Siddapuram lift schemes allowed by the Andhra Pradesh State Bifurcation Act were not approved and thus turning Rayalaseema into a desert, all the political parties failed even to utter a word against it, Mr Dasaratharami Reddy pointed out.

The meeting demanded that they declare their clear stand on the legal diversion of Krishna waters to the Rayalaseema projects after the completion of the Pattiseema project, built as a temporary project for the Polavaram right canal in 2017.