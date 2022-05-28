Protesters planned, coordinated Amalapuram clashes through 20 WhatsApp groups: DIG

Police arrest 25 persons; suspension of Internet services continues

Police arrest 25 persons; suspension of Internet services continues

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) G. Pala Raju on Saturday said that the protesters had “communicated, gathered and coordinated the clashes through 20 WhatsApp groups” in Amalapuram town in Konaseema district on May 24.

Violence had erupted over the proposal to rename Konaseema district after B. R. Ambedkar.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Pala Raju said 25 persons were arrested in connection with the clashes and produced in a local court. They were picked up from the areas such as Amalapuram, Ambajipeta, Ainavalli and Allavaram.

“We have tracked the 20 suspected WhatsApp groups through which the accused planned, communicated and coordinated the series of clashes, which included the torching of the houses of Transport Minister P. Viswaroop and Mummidivaram MLA, on May 24,” said Mr. Pala Raju.

‘More arrests today’

“More scientific evidences are being gathered to establish the chronology of events that have led to the Amalapuram clashes. More accused will be arrested on Sunday,” Mr. Pala Raju added.

The DIG announced that Internet services would be suspended till Monday, given the need to keep a watch across the district.

It is learnt that many farmers and students have been facing problems due to the suspension of Internet services. For the farmers, Internet services are required for paddy procurement.

On the damage done to properties, government and private buses, and police vehicle, Mr. Pala Raju said the District Collector was estimating the extent of damage. The victims would be compensated by imposing fine on the protesters, he added.

Section 144 will be in the force for five more days in the district.

Konaseema Superintendent of Police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy and his Kakinada counterpart M. Raveendranath Babu were present.