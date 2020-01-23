Protesters ‘manhandle’ DSP in Guntur

Tense situation prevailed in the city on Wednesday after a DSP was manhandled allegedly by the TDP protesters during the bandh called by the JAC to ‘save Amaravati’. The incident took place at Brundavan Gardens, opposite NTR Municipal Stadium. DSP, Women Protection Cell, B. Seetharamaiah, was trying to stop protesters from stopping college buses when a group, comprising TDP leaders, tried to enter into an argument with the police. The DSP was allegedly pushed aside.

Schools declared a holiday, but banks and commercial establishments remained open.