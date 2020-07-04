‘Protesters in Amaravati movement are not real ryots’

Kakinada city MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy on Saturday said that those who were part of the Telugu Desam Party-led movement against the shifting of the capital from Amaravati were not real farmers.

Terming the 200-day Amaravati movement as a TDP-sponsored event, Mr. Reddy added that the real farmers had already quit the movement and realised the motive behind it.

“TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had managed the show of the ‘Amaravati movement’ by offering money to the protesters. The movement has already been weakened as it is not genuine,” the MLA said.

Mr. Reddy hailed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan of establishing the capital in the three regions of the State.