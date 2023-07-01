Protesters demand ₹1 crore compensation to kin of deceased in pharma unit fire accident at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district

July 01, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Members of various workers’ unions, under the aegis of the CITU Atchutapuram mandal committee, staged a protest outside Sahithi Pharma Private Limited at Atchutapuram on July 1 (Saturday) alleging that the negligence of the management caused the fire accident in the company on June 30.

Two contract workers succumbed to burns, while five others were injured in the accident. The family members of the victims too joined the protest.

The protesters demanded that the deceased be given a compensation of ₹1 crore, while advanced treatment be provided to the injured.

CITU activists R. Ramu and G. Koteswara Rao said that after the accident at LG Polymers, the State government had announced an ex gratia of ₹1 crore to the victims.

“But in the latest accident at the pharma company, the government has announced only ₹25 lakh as ex gratia, which is unfortunate. The government is not revealing how it is going to help the injured who are undergoing treatment and their families,” they said.

Two contract workers P. Sattibabu of Jangalapalem in Rambilli mandal and U. Tirupathi of Vizianagaram had died in the fire accident at Sahithi Pharma Private Limited (Unit I) at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district.

Of the five injured, four who suffered severe burns were undergoing treatment in the King George Hospital (KGH). As per the police, the condition of another injured person, S. Nooka Naidu, who suffered about 96% burns, was critical.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath had already ordered an inquiry into the accident, which was suspected to have taken place while loading solvents in the reactor in the Solvent Recovery System (SRS) block.

The Rambilli police registered cases under Sections 304 A (Causing death by negligence), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (Causing grievous hurt) against the pharma unit management.

