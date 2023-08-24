ADVERTISEMENT

Protest staged for removal of encroachments along tank in Vizianagaram

August 24, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Ambedkarites’ Association representatives staging a protest in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

North Andhra Ambedkarites’ Association president Pandranki Venkata Ramana and others staged a protest here to step up pressure on revenue officials to remove encroachments and illegal constructions all along Pedda Cheruvu tank located in the heart of the city.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that revenue officials were negligent in taking action against the illegal construction of houses on the west side of the tank.

Mr. Ramana said that the issue was brought to the notice of the municipal and revenue officials for quick action on encroachments.

