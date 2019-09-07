Protest staged for regular water supply in Kurnool

The demand for constructing a second summer storage tank near the city has been gaining strength. Protests have erupted as regular water supply has not been restored in some parts of the city.

Taaguneeti Sadhana Samithi held a protest at the Collectorate here on Friday morning, demanding that the district authorities construct a reservoir that could allocate one tmcft water for drinking purposes.

The convener of the samithi, K. Shivanagi Reddy, said that though there was plenty of floodwater, the people of Kurnool were still not getting drinking water.

He demanded that the authorities start filtering the water, and supply it to people.

“The authorities must also increase the number of motors and filter beds to maintain water supply at regular timings,” he added.

The protest was supported by the Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (Marxist), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rayalaseema Vidyavantula Vedika, and a few more people’s organisations.