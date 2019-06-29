Protest staged against sexual assaults

The Nirbhaya Act was enacted in the wake of nation-wide protests in the Delhi gang-rape case. Yet such incidents continue unabated in different parts of the country and the latest being the gang-rape of a minor girl in Ongole, lamented a group of college students after forming a massive human chain at the busy Church Centre here on Friday.

They demanded deterrent punishment to the guilty in the Ongole case by constituting a fast-track court for the purpose.

Leading the protest by CPI(M)-affiliated organisations, All India Democratic Women's Association(AIDWA) city General Secretary K. Ramadevi said that the increase in incidents of sexual assaults on women and girls were as a result of the failure of the Union and the State governments to implement the pieces of legislation enacted from time to time to prevent increasing number of sexual offences on women and girls and even babies were no exception going by the sexual assault on a 9-month-old girl.

The ban on porn videos was followed more in breach than in practice, she said.

Democratic Youth Federation of India(DYFI) city secretary K.F. Babu said the Ongole case showed that even the busy bus station here was not secure for girls. The strength of SHE teams should be increased and vigilance stepped in crowded places, including railway stations, he added.

Police pickets should be posted in all colleges to ensure a safe and secure environment for students in their campuses, said Students Federation of India city vice-president E.Edukondalu.