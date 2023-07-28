Protest in Vizianagaram district against Manipur violence

July 28, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Bahujan Samaj Party district in-charge Soru Sambayya said that only the downtrodden sections of Manipur had become the victims of violence due to the failure of the government in protecting the law and order in the north-eastern State.

The BSP, Ambedkar Porata Samiti, Mala Mahanadu and other organisations took out a rally in Bobbili of the district on Friday evening, demanding that the Union government restore peace in the State and instil confidence among the minorities, Scheduled Castes and Tribes. “The naked parade, rape and brutal murder of women in Manipur shocked everyone. The downtrodden sections and minorities of the entire country are worried after the incident, fearing occurrence of such clashes and incidents in other places also,” said Mr. Sambayya.

