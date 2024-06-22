Protest held in New Delhi for development of Srimukhalingam temple

Srimukhalingam temple chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar on Saturday observed a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi asking the Union government to release funds for the renovation and development of the historic temple located in Jalumuru mandal of Srikakulam district.

He asked the government to take immediate steps for the inclusion of the temple in UNESCO’s heritage structures list, so that it would get more funds. Mr. Rajasekhar alleged that the ₹30 crore sanctioned previously was not used for the development of the temple despite the submission of several petitions to Ministers, Archaeological Department and others concerned. He said that the construction of approach road, arrangement of illumination, infrastructure for tourists and others were the immediate requirements of the temple.