Protest continues over proposed division of Prakasam 

Activists cutting across partylines continued their protest against the way the State government proposed to divide Prakasam district formed five decades ago.

People from different walks of life observed relay fast for the 14th day in front of the office of the Revenue Division Officer in Markapur to press for creating a new district comprising five Assembly segments in western parts of the district.

All shops and business establishments downed the shutters in Cumbum on a bandh call given by MDSS. A large number of women under the banner of the Markapur District Sadana Samiti(MDSS) marched with traditional torches on the throughfares of the town.

“We will continue our struggle till Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy concedes to our demand,” asserted MDSS convener Sk Saida.

The protestors continued their relay hunger strike for the seventh day in Yerragondapalem for their demand to retain the Assembly segments of Kanigiri, Darsi, Giddalur, Yerragondapalem and Markapur in a new district with Markapur as headquarters.

In Addanki, the protestors demanded that the town proposed to be clubbed with Bapatla headquartered district be retained with truncated Prakasam district.