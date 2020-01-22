Protest continues in support of Amaravati farmers

Congress leaders and activists observed relay fast under the banner of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee here on Wednesday demanding that the YSR Congress Party government withdraw the Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill forthwith.

Addressing JAC activists, city Congress president Sripathi Prakasam said he was confident that ryots in Amaravati, who had sacrificed the land for the State capital, would get justice in the High Court as the Bill passed by the State Assembly would not stand legal scrutiny.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government would not get the Bill, which aimed to create three capitals in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, passed in the Legislative Council, said civil society organisation ‘Poura Samajam’ president G. Narasimha Rao. The Centre should immediately intervene and ensure that the State capital remain at the same place where the foundation stone was laid in Amaravati in the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

After taking stock of the political situation, the JAC would chalk out future course of action in the next couple of days, said JAC convenor Alla Venkateswara Rao.

Meanwhile, people from different walks of life voted overwhelmingly for retaining the State capital in Amaravati during the people’s ballot held in the city, said JAC leader Ch. Seshaiah.

‘Ambivalent stand’

Meanwhile, TDP State Organising Secretary N. Balaji took strong objection to the alleged ambivalent stand of the BJP. The three capitals idea would prove to be the political waterloo for the ruling YSRCP which had in fact backed Amaravati when it was in the Opposition, he said.