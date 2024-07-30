Protest against tollgate between Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam

North Andhra Teachers’ constituency MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma, Vizianagaram Zilla Powra Vedika President Bhisetti Babji and representatives of nearly 26 organisations on Tuesday organized a massive protest for the immediate removal of the newly establishment tollgate at Jonnada, located between Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam cities.

They raised slogans against the government for the establishing the tollgate on old road of Jonnada, causing a lot of financial burden on the people. Mr. Raghuvarama expressed displeasure over the little response from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways although all sections were agitating over the establishment of the tollgate without prior notice and intimation to the public.

Samanvita Petrol Bunk proprietor and leader of Petroleum Dealers Association G.Nagireddy, Pattana Powra Samskshema Sangham president Reddi Sankara Rao, Human Rights Association leader Satti Atchireddy, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha former President Rongali Potanna and others staged protest for the removal of the tollgate in the route.

With the directive from Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, police officials monitored the law and order situation and ensured hassle free traffic flow in the route. With the suggestion from police department, the protesters confined their agitation to two lanes and allowed other lanes from smooth traffic flow through the tollgate. Mr.Babji thanked Vizianagaram legislator Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi and others who extended their support to the protest.