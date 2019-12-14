Andhra Pradesh

Protest against CAB in Ongole, Kurnool

Members of the minority community staging a protest against the CAB and NRC, in Ongole on Friday.

Members of the minority community staging a protest against the CAB and NRC, in Ongole on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

It is against interests of minorities, say protesters

Hundreds of members of the Jamiat Ulema-e Hind took out a protest march here on Friday against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill passed by Parliament.

After offering prayers in masjids, members of the minority community assembled in front of the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam statue at the Old Market centre and marched towards the Collector’s office shouting slogans against what they called the ‘unconstitutional’ piece of legislation.

They also raised slogans against the National Register of Citizens, which they contended was discriminatory against Muslim migrants.

Leading the protest, organisation district president Sk. Rafi Maulana warned of stir if the law was not repealed as it hurt the sentiments of the members of the minority community. Religion could not be a criteria for deciding citizenship, he opined.

‘Anti-constitutional moves’

Kurnool Staff Reporter adds:

Kurnool People’s Joint Action Committee protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) outside the Collectorate here, alleging that they were against the interests of minorities, STs, SCs and OBCs in the country.

The protesters claimed that the BJP government was undermining the Constitution and called upon people to stand united in opposing such actions. The BJP government was trying to turn India into a ‘Manuwadi’ society, they alleged.

