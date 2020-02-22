Protest after woman, baby die at Chukkaluru PHC during delivery

Family members of Sulochana, a 35-year-old woman who had come to Chukkaluru Primary Health Centre in Tadipatri Rural mandal and died after delivering a baby, staged a dharna in front of the PHC on Saturday alleging negligence on the part of doctors.

District Medical and Health Officer KVNS Anil Kumar claimed the woman hailing from the same village died of shock of a delayed delivery and she had given birth to a ‘stillborn baby’. While it was time for her delivery, she did not get pains and when she came to hospital, the doctors noticed that there was no movement of the foetus and she gave birth to a baby but did not survive.

“We sent a team of senior doctors to go through the allegations of the family members, but they could not find any negligence,” Dr. Anil Kumar said. Unless a post-mortem was done, the exact cause cannot be determined, he added. The Tadipatri Rural police said the family members did not lodge any complaint with the police and also refused to get a post-mortem done.