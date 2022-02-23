Protest after girls denied entry into school wearing hijab in A.P.

Members of the Muslim community staged a protest after some girls were reportedly denied entry into a private school wearing hijab, at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on Tuesday.

Parents of the students and others staged a demonstration in front of the Vikas Public School as the authorities reportedly turned away the students from the school when the latter insisted on attending the classes donning the headscarf as per their religious practice.

Revenue and police officials intervened in the matter following which school principal Koti Reddy tendered an apology. The protestors then left the venue.