Vijayawada: ‘Protein-Rich Diet’ pilot project to be launched at Anganwadis

100 stunted, underweight children will be given nutritious food for a year in NTR District

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department, in association with the management of Ch.S.D.St. Theresa’s College for Women, Eluru, and Maarpu Trust, will launch the ‘Protein-Rich Diet’ pilot project for Anganwadi children in NTR District.

Around 100 stunted and underweight children enrolled at various Anganwadi centres in Vijayawada will be given a nutritious diet under the project for a year.

WD&CW Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha, NTR District Project Director (PD) G. Uma Devi, Maarpu Trust Director R. Suez, Ch.S.D.St. Theresa’s College for Women Principal Sr. Mercy and head of the department (Home Science) of the institute Dr. Padmaja signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“The recipe will be prepared by students of Theresa’s College in their laboratory, and the children have to take the powder, which will be made with 11 items. The diet contains a mix of proteins, carbohydrates and vitamins,” said Ms. Suez.

Students of Home Science will will conduct research on the children while implementing the project. They will check the weight, haemoglobin and growth of the children from time to time, the PD said.

“The project will be implemented in phases under the supervision of Collector S. Dilli Rao. Teachers will supply the diet to children at the centres, and it cannot be taken home,” Ms. Uma Devi told The Hindu on Monday.

Based on the results of the pilot project, supply of the protein-rich diet which contains cashew, ragi, almonds and other nutritious products would be integrated with other projects, said the WD&CW officials.

The protein-rich supplementary diet is in addition to the milk, chikkies, eggs and other food items being supplied to the children in the Anganwadi centres, Dr. Suez said.