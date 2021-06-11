‘Protein-rich diet must for COVID-19 patients’

District Medical Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari distributing food packets at MR Government Hospital in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

VIZIANAGARAM

11 June 2021 00:11 IST

Food packets distributed to patients, staff at government hospital

Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari asked COVID-19 patients to follow a protein-rich diet and take adequate rest for a quick recovery.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanrayana’s family distributed food packets to patients, attendants and hospital staff at MR Government Hospital.

Botcha’s Hunger Free Wheels founder Botcha Sandeep Babu said that food packets were distributed on a regular basis among the hospital staff of both MR Government Hospital and Ghosha Hospital as they were unable to get proper food due to the closure of canteens and restaurants. Former member of AP State Commission for Child Rights Kesali Apparao hailed the Trust’s services in the past one-and-a-half months.