Protein-rich diet improves condition of malnourished children at anganwadi centres

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department, in association with St. Theresas College for Women and Maarpu Trust, visited the anganwadi centres and checked the growth of malnourished children on Saturday.

NTR District Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) chairperson and Maarpu Trust director R. Suez said that the protein rich diet prepared by students of the Department of Clinical Nutrition of Ch.S.D.St. Theresa’s (Autonomous) College for Women, Eluru, was being supplied to 100 stunted and underweight children at the anganwadi centres in Vijayawada.

“Under the project, protein rich powder, made of almonds, cashew, dry dates, milk, oats, brown sugar, raagi, nuts and moong dal, is being supplied every day to the malnourished children,” said anganwadi supervisor Shaik Rehana Begum.

“Anganwadi children aged between six months and six years, who are underweight and have stunted growth, will be provided the protein rich powder, which contains proteins, fats, carbohydrates, iron, folic acid, calcium and phosphorus for six months. Their growth will be checked every month,” said Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) G. Manga Devi.

“My child gained weight in the last three months after taking the protein rich powder. The nutritious diet being supplied under the special nutrition project is good,” said a mother, Mallika of Ramalingeswar Nagar.

Ms. Suez, who was also former director of the A.P. Mahila Commission, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao and WD&CW District Project Director G. Uma Devi recently launched the project that was aimed at checking malnutrition among children in 72 anganwadi centres.

“Besides, milk, Balamrutam, eggs, cooked rice with sambar and leafy vegetable curry, is being served in the anganwadi Centres,” said anganwadi workers M. Hymavathi and K. Santha Kumari.

Students of St. Theresa’s College for Women G. Keerthi and G. Sushma Sri, who checked the weight and height of the children, said there was a growth among the children who took protein rich nutritious diet.

Later, Ms. Suez, along with the CDPO and Ms. Rehana interacted with the staff and children at the Kristurajupuram Anganwadi Centre. They instructed the teachers to keep the centres clean and maintain hygiene in the kitchens.