‘Protection of public lands is government duty’

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 June 2021 23:33 IST

TDP leaders grabbed vast stretches of land during Naidu’s tenure, alleges Anakapalle MLA

Alleging that TDP leaders grabbed vast stretches of land in the district during the tenure of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath said it is the responsibility of the government to protect public land from encroachments.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Amarnath alleged that the TDP leaders had the tacit support of the former Chief Minister in this regard. He recalled that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the then Opposition leader, had fought against encroachments in Visakhapatnam. He also alleged that TDP leader and MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu had occupied 400 square yards of land and former MLA Peela Govind Satyanarayana was involved in grabbing of government land.

The then Collector of Visakhapatnam had declared that records pertaining to 1 lakh acres of land went missing. Referring to the statements of former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu that land grabbing was going on for the past three years in Visakhapatnam, he said that no TDP leader has the moral right to talk about land grabbing in Visakhapatnam.