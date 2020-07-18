Protect Vizag’s brand image, Kanna tells CM

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding that a robust regulatory mechanism should be created in Visakhapatnam to prevent industrial accidents, and a vigilant policing system be evolved for providing crime-free, peaceful living conditions in the port city.
He stated that the brand image of Visakhapatnam, which is one of the world’s 100 fastest growing cities, was damaged by the confused “State government, its irresponsible departments and lawless leaders”.
He said there has been a spurt in land grabbing, threatening and extortion cases and other illegal activities since the YSR Congress Party came to power just over a year ago.
It was high time the government took necessary action to preserve the image of Visakhapatnam and help it to grow to its full potential, he said.
Mr. Lakshminarayana complained that the law and order had deteriorated and there was a 180% increase in cyber crimes in 2019. The number of criminal cases in Visakha rural increased from 3,313 in 2018 to 4,875 in 2019. Kidnaps and financial disputes have become nightmarish, he said.
The AP BJP chief said a string of industrial accidents took place in the city in the last two months due to the irresponsibility of the companies’ managements, under-staffed Factories Department and an inefficient Pollution Control Board.
These were all avoidable accidents that had jeopardized the city’s industrial development. Therefore, steps should be taken to prevent the recurrence of such accidents, he said.
