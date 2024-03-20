‘Protect the State from corruption’, urges Nara Bhuvaneshwari as ‘Nijam Gelavali’ hits Rayachoti

March 20, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, urged party cadre to prevent corrupt individuals from coming to power and protect the State.

Participating in the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme in Rayachoti of Annamayya district on Wednesday, Ms. Bhuvaneshwari interacted with activists, stating that Andhra Pradesh, which was once known as Sunrise Andhra Pradesh during Mr. Naidu’s rule, had now fallen into a debt trap.

She alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government made A.P. the only State in the country without a capital, and many industries were forced to move to neighboring states.

Moreover, she said that the youth were struggling due to a lack of job opportunities, and companies that had invested in A.P. during TDP’s rule were now in a dilemma. “When TDP-JSP-BJP combine comes to power in 2024, Chandrababu Naidu will fulfil all promises to the youth, he is committed in providing 20 lakh jobs to them,” she said.

