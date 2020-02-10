Protect the country from fascist forces: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is against the Constitution of the country.

Addressing a public meeting at the exhibition grounds here, Mr. Owaisi said: “This is the first time in the history of parliament that a law was made on the basis of religion. This country is not just of Hindus or Muslims or Christians. It is a union of all the beliefs. The country also takes in people who do not have a religion.”

On the protests raging across the country, Mr. Owaisi said that the fight is to protect the country.

He added that the country must be protected from “fascist forces”.

Mr. Owaisi then elaborated the process of National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA.

Claiming that the government is lying to the people of the country, he said: “NPR and NRC are two sides of the same coin.”

Proof demanded

Reacting to the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how he touched the feet of Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan, Mr. Owaisi questioned if there was a picture of the event.

Mr. Owaisi also criticised the Delhi police for remaining bystanders while a shooter fired at the protesters at Jamia Milia Islamia. He added that a severe action would have been taken against the shooter, if he were Muslim.