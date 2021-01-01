Protect temples, Deodhar urges govt.

Protection of temples, their properties and most importantly, their idols is the sole responsibility of the State government, said BJP senior leader and in-charge of the party’s State affairs Sunil Deodhar.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mr. Deodhar said though it is obligatory on the part of the State government to respect the religious sentiments of Hindus, it is not the case in Andhra Pradesh.
“While on one hand a massive temple for Lord Rama is being rebuilt in Ayodhya, instances of idols of various deities being vandalised are on an increase. This is the reason that I am praying to Lord Venkateswara to protect all the temples and their lands,” Mr. Deodhar said.
Adding that he also prayed for the well-being of all, he cautioned the public not to be complacent and strictly adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
